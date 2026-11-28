Israel Signals Possible Gaza Offensive with Plans to Displace Palestinians
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Thursday to launch another large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip, warning that the campaign could involve the forced displacement of approximately one million Palestinians.
In a statement published on X, Katz reiterated his calls for Palestinians to leave the territory, claiming that Israeli forces had destroyed 70% of Gaza and established control over the affected areas.
“Seventy percent of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed and is now under Israeli army control, including the Philadelphi Corridor (along the Gaza-Egypt border),” he said.
Katz also dismissed Hamas's authority over the remaining 30% of the enclave as “an illusion,” insisting that the Palestinian resistance group must “either voluntarily surrender its weapons in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s plan for disarming Gaza or face dismantlement by the Israeli army.”
The defense minister indicated that another offensive would be launched under the framework of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots II,” involving the relocation of around one million Gaza residents toward the southern part of the territory.
He said the proposed campaign would include clearing operations modeled on previous Israeli military actions in Rafah and Beit Hanoun.
“The necessary arrangements will be made for anyone who wants to emigrate from the devastated Gaza in an orderly manner,” Katz said, adding that “the organizational infrastructure is already in place.”
In a statement published on X, Katz reiterated his calls for Palestinians to leave the territory, claiming that Israeli forces had destroyed 70% of Gaza and established control over the affected areas.
“Seventy percent of the Gaza Strip has been destroyed and is now under Israeli army control, including the Philadelphi Corridor (along the Gaza-Egypt border),” he said.
Katz also dismissed Hamas's authority over the remaining 30% of the enclave as “an illusion,” insisting that the Palestinian resistance group must “either voluntarily surrender its weapons in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s plan for disarming Gaza or face dismantlement by the Israeli army.”
The defense minister indicated that another offensive would be launched under the framework of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots II,” involving the relocation of around one million Gaza residents toward the southern part of the territory.
He said the proposed campaign would include clearing operations modeled on previous Israeli military actions in Rafah and Beit Hanoun.
“The necessary arrangements will be made for anyone who wants to emigrate from the devastated Gaza in an orderly manner,” Katz said, adding that “the organizational infrastructure is already in place.”
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