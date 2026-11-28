MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Representatives of Kyrgyzstan took part in the 29th meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Coordinating Council on Combating Illegal Migration, held via videoconference on November 26, 2026, according to the Kyrgyz Republic's Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration.

The meeting brought together representatives of the competent authorities of CSTO member states Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Tajikistan, as well as the CSTO Secretariat.

Participants discussed the migration situation in member states, the results of the regional operation "Illegal," the detection of forged documents, improvements to migration legislation and measures to prevent illegal migration.

Particular attention was paid to organizing the supervised departure of foreign nationals who have violated migration laws.

The Kyrgyz delegation also shared its experience in conducting public awareness campaigns and outreach activities to improve foreign nationals' legal literacy and prevent illegal employment abroad.

Following the meeting, participants approved an updated version of the draft Action Plan of CSTO member states for developing a collective system to counter illegal migration through 2030 and identified further areas for cooperation.