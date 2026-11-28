MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, Nov 28 (IANS) The Netherlands has strongly opposed a proposed US semiconductor export control bill, warning that Washington's push to extend its restrictions to allied countries could undermine Dutch economic interests, national sovereignty and security.

The dispute over the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware Act, known as the MATCH Act, has highlighted divergence between the two allies over semiconductor export controls and the extent to which the United States can influence the export policies of other countries.

"The Netherlands will not have its policies dictated to it," Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma told the parliament on Thursday, stressing that the government's opposition to the bill was "a matter of national interest."

The proposed US legislation aims to align semiconductor export controls among the United States and its allies. It would give the US government 150 days to assess whether allied countries have adopted comparable restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment exports and servicing.

If allied countries fail to meet the requirements, the US Department of Commerce would be required to unilaterally extend US export controls to equipment supplied from those countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The legislation has raised particular concern in the Netherlands because of its potential impact on ASML, the Dutch company that dominates the global market for advanced lithography systems used in microchip manufacturing.

The Dutch government opposes extraterritorial measures and unilateral actions that could undermine the country's sovereignty, particularly in matters concerning national security, said Sjoerdsma.

The Dutch government has also stepped up diplomatic efforts to prevent the legislation from becoming law, focusing in particular on opposing its inclusion in the US annual defense authorization bill.

Sjoerdsma told parliament that linking the MATCH Act to the defence legislation had significantly increased the likelihood of its adoption in the near term.

"Our main priority now is therefore to prevent this linkage, or rather to ensure that it is undone and that the MATCH Act is removed from the defence budget bill," he said.

The Netherlands is seeking support from other European countries, treating the issue as a broader European concern rather than solely a bilateral disagreement with Washington.

Sjoerdsma said he would raise the matter at a meeting of EU trade ministers on Monday, calling on European partners to consider the implications of the proposed US measures.

On Friday, 10 Dutch lawmakers submitted an amended motion calling on the government to urge the European Commission to publicly reject the MATCH Act's extraterritorial provisions.

The motion argues that the proposed measures would directly affect the Dutch and European semiconductor industries, undermine their economic interests and strategic autonomy, and potentially harm their national security interests.