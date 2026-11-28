Iraq Moves to Shut Down Unauthorized Border Crossings
(MENAFN) Iraq has started enforcing a government order to shut down all unauthorized border crossings along its frontiers with neighboring countries, the Border Forces Command announced Thursday.
Border Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukkar al-Saidi confirmed that the operation was launched in accordance with instructions issued by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
The military official told the state-run Iraqi News Agency that authorities had “begun implementing the directive of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to close all unofficial crossings.” However, he did not disclose the number of crossing points targeted by the decision.
Al-Saidi explained that his command handles security operations along Iraq's land borders, while responsibility for managing authorized entry and exit points falls under the Border Ports Authority.
He also highlighted improvements in border protection, stating that Iraq had achieved “excellent levels of control” along its frontiers with Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran.
According to Al-Saidi, the reduction in illegal border crossings, smuggling activities and unauthorized entry of foreign workers has been supported by “the use of smart surveillance technologies, increased readiness among border units and stronger coordination with neighboring countries.”
He characterized the improvements as “unprecedented” in the country's history, although he did not provide statistical evidence detailing the scale of the reported decline.
The commander further noted that Iraqi border forces oversee approximately 600 kilometers (373 miles) of the frontier with Syria, dividing their operations across six security sectors. Customs police also operate as part of the command's structure.
Border Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Mohammed Abdul Wahab Sukkar al-Saidi confirmed that the operation was launched in accordance with instructions issued by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
The military official told the state-run Iraqi News Agency that authorities had “begun implementing the directive of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to close all unofficial crossings.” However, he did not disclose the number of crossing points targeted by the decision.
Al-Saidi explained that his command handles security operations along Iraq's land borders, while responsibility for managing authorized entry and exit points falls under the Border Ports Authority.
He also highlighted improvements in border protection, stating that Iraq had achieved “excellent levels of control” along its frontiers with Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran.
According to Al-Saidi, the reduction in illegal border crossings, smuggling activities and unauthorized entry of foreign workers has been supported by “the use of smart surveillance technologies, increased readiness among border units and stronger coordination with neighboring countries.”
He characterized the improvements as “unprecedented” in the country's history, although he did not provide statistical evidence detailing the scale of the reported decline.
The commander further noted that Iraqi border forces oversee approximately 600 kilometers (373 miles) of the frontier with Syria, dividing their operations across six security sectors. Customs police also operate as part of the command's structure.
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