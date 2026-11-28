New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Amid growing differences between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over seat-sharing for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has chosen Saharanpur to launch the Congress's election campaign, with a rally scheduled for December 10. Saharanpur is the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Congress MP Imran Masood, who has recently been in the spotlight for his strong remarks over the seat-sharing issue. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi's decision to choose Saharanpur for the campaign rally comes despite reports that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had advised Imran Masood to exercise restraint in his public statements. The differences between the two alliance partners intensified after the Samajwadi Party offered 26 seats to the Congress as part of the proposed seat-sharing arrangement. Imran Masood strongly advocated the Congress's position following the offer, adding to the tensions between the two parties. Earlier on Friday, Imran Masood, Rajendra Pal Gautam and other Uttar Pradesh leaders met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to present their views on the political situation and the ongoing seat-sharing discussions. The seat-sharing formula between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has not yet been finalised. It remains to be seen how the two INDIA bloc partners navigate their differences and what the future holds for their alliance. Rahul Gandhi's December 10 rally in Saharanpur, Imran Masood's Lok Sabha constituency, is expected to energise Congress workers and strengthen the party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Congress MP Imran Masood said that the party is likely to launch its campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Saharanpur on December 10, expressing confidence that the programme would mark the beginning of its election campaign in the state. Speaking about the party's preparations for the Assembly elections, Masood told ANI, "It is almost certain that we will kick off our campaign from Saharanpur on 10th December." On the question of seat-sharing arrangements with the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress MP said that the matter would be resolved through discussions between the two parties. The development comes amid ongoing seat-sharing discussions between the two INDIA bloc allies. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of discussions, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, according to sources. (ANI)

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