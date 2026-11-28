New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday informed a court that a complaint in the Sonia Gandhi voter list matter had been transferred from the IP Estate Police Station to the Tughlak Road Police Station on the grounds of jurisdiction. The police filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) through the IP Estate Police Station, stating that the complaint was transferred as the matter did not fall within the jurisdiction of the police station. However, the court questioned under which provision the complaint had been transferred to the Tughlak Road Police Station, seeking clarification from the police based on the transfer. The matter was subsequently passed over till 2 pm at the request of the Enquiry Officer from the Tughlak Road Police Station, who informed the court that he was seeking a legal opinion on the complaint.

Earlier on November 18, the Rouse Avenue Court sought an ATR from the Station House Officer (SHO) of the IP Estate Police Station on a complaint alleging that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll before she acquired Indian citizenship in April 1983. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi issued the direction on a complaint filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi on August 24, 2025. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 28. During the proceedings, the complainant submitted attested copies of the electoral rolls for 1980, 1981 and 1983. However, the court directed him to place the original attested copies of these voter lists on record. Senior advocate Ajay Burman appeared on behalf of complainant Vikas Tripathi. The complaint alleges that Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral list in 1980, before she obtained Indian citizenship in April 1983. It further concerns the alleged inclusion of her name in the electoral rolls during the period when she was not an Indian citizen. The Rouse Avenue Court had earlier, on November 11, granted permission to the complainant to place additional documents on record in support of his allegations. (ANI)