UK Alerts Strategic Reservists to Potential Military Call-Up
(MENAFN) The UK Ministry of Defence has contacted approximately 100,000 strategic reservists, urging them to prepare for a potential return to service, according to media reports published Thursday.
The Telegraph reported that the letters mark the first such initiative since the Cold War, with reservists being invited to participate voluntarily in military training programs and exercises.
Signed by the chiefs of the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, the correspondence also requests that recipients review their contact information and submit updated details about their occupations and professional capabilities.
The development follows reports published Wednesday by Sky News and The Times indicating that the Royal Air Force had begun relocating aircraft into hangars overnight while preparing to install anti-drone protective nets at military airbases across Britain.
These measures come after MI5 and the Ministry of Defence issued a warning Tuesday about growing sabotage threats from Russia against British companies involved in supplying equipment and other support to Ukraine's armed forces.
Defense Secretary Wes Streeting has previously emphasized the need for Britain to strengthen its military preparedness, saying the country should be ready for war within 1,000 days and must “be ready with our allies to fight and win.”
Separately, the British government recently unveiled a defense funding package worth £8 billion ($10.4 billion), aimed at increasing submarine availability and improving operational readiness.
The Telegraph reported that the letters mark the first such initiative since the Cold War, with reservists being invited to participate voluntarily in military training programs and exercises.
Signed by the chiefs of the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, the correspondence also requests that recipients review their contact information and submit updated details about their occupations and professional capabilities.
The development follows reports published Wednesday by Sky News and The Times indicating that the Royal Air Force had begun relocating aircraft into hangars overnight while preparing to install anti-drone protective nets at military airbases across Britain.
These measures come after MI5 and the Ministry of Defence issued a warning Tuesday about growing sabotage threats from Russia against British companies involved in supplying equipment and other support to Ukraine's armed forces.
Defense Secretary Wes Streeting has previously emphasized the need for Britain to strengthen its military preparedness, saying the country should be ready for war within 1,000 days and must “be ready with our allies to fight and win.”
Separately, the British government recently unveiled a defense funding package worth £8 billion ($10.4 billion), aimed at increasing submarine availability and improving operational readiness.
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