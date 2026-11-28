Global Maritime Trade Faces Stagnation as Shipping Disruptions Intensify
(MENAFN) International maritime trade is expected to experience virtually no growth in 2026 as mounting disruptions across key shipping corridors and persistent uncertainty surrounding global commerce continue to affect cargo movements, according to the 2026 Review of Maritime Transport published by the UN Trade and Development agency.
The organization, also known as UNCTAD, reported that worldwide seaborne cargo volumes expanded by 1.9% in 2025, reaching 12.3 billion tons. This represented a significant slowdown compared with the 3.9% growth recorded in 2024.
Although overall shipping volumes are expected to remain unchanged in 2026, demand measured in ton-miles is projected to rise by 1.5%. This increase reflects the growing distances vessels must cover as shipping operators redirect their fleets to avoid disrupted maritime corridors.
Meanwhile, global container transportation is expected to expand by 3.3%, although the projected rate remains below the growth achieved in 2025.
Major Maritime Corridors Face Growing Disruptions
UNCTAD reported that commercial shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz dropped by 95% in early March following the outbreak of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran in February.
Before the escalation, the strategic waterway accommodated an average of approximately 120 vessel crossings every day.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical international trade passage, facilitating the transportation of roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supplies while also serving as an important corridor for fertilizer shipments.
Elsewhere, some maritime operators have started restoring shipping services through the Red Sea. Nevertheless, numerous vessels continue to avoid the area by taking the considerably longer passage around the Cape of Good Hope.
The organization, also known as UNCTAD, reported that worldwide seaborne cargo volumes expanded by 1.9% in 2025, reaching 12.3 billion tons. This represented a significant slowdown compared with the 3.9% growth recorded in 2024.
Although overall shipping volumes are expected to remain unchanged in 2026, demand measured in ton-miles is projected to rise by 1.5%. This increase reflects the growing distances vessels must cover as shipping operators redirect their fleets to avoid disrupted maritime corridors.
Meanwhile, global container transportation is expected to expand by 3.3%, although the projected rate remains below the growth achieved in 2025.
Major Maritime Corridors Face Growing Disruptions
UNCTAD reported that commercial shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz dropped by 95% in early March following the outbreak of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran in February.
Before the escalation, the strategic waterway accommodated an average of approximately 120 vessel crossings every day.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical international trade passage, facilitating the transportation of roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supplies while also serving as an important corridor for fertilizer shipments.
Elsewhere, some maritime operators have started restoring shipping services through the Red Sea. Nevertheless, numerous vessels continue to avoid the area by taking the considerably longer passage around the Cape of Good Hope.
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