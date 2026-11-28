Armenia Plans Complete Withdrawal of Russian Border Guards
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced Thursday that Russian border security personnel will gradually withdraw from Armenia, with their departure expected to be completed in the coming years.
Addressing a press conference in Yerevan, Pashinyan confirmed that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) would eventually terminate all its border operations in the country.
"We are grateful to Russian border guards for having stood at Armenia's borders during this time. But I believe the time has come for us to fully assume responsibility for our borders in the coming years," he said.
Russian FSB border personnel have been jointly monitoring Armenia's frontiers with Türkiye and Iran alongside Armenian National Security Service border units under an agreement signed in 1992.
The announcement reflects the widening political and security differences between Yerevan and Moscow, as Armenia increasingly distances itself from its traditional Russian ally.
In February 2024, Armenia suspended its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), arguing that the alliance had failed to meet its security commitments during the 2021-2022 confrontation with Azerbaijan.
Despite freezing its involvement, Armenia has not officially left the organization. However, Pashinyan has previously indicated that the country's continued membership no longer serves its interests.
The Armenian premier has also raised questions about the necessity of maintaining Russian military forces on Armenian territory. In September, he argued that the 102nd Russian military base located in Gyumri was not essential to protecting the country's security.
Addressing a press conference in Yerevan, Pashinyan confirmed that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) would eventually terminate all its border operations in the country.
"We are grateful to Russian border guards for having stood at Armenia's borders during this time. But I believe the time has come for us to fully assume responsibility for our borders in the coming years," he said.
Russian FSB border personnel have been jointly monitoring Armenia's frontiers with Türkiye and Iran alongside Armenian National Security Service border units under an agreement signed in 1992.
The announcement reflects the widening political and security differences between Yerevan and Moscow, as Armenia increasingly distances itself from its traditional Russian ally.
In February 2024, Armenia suspended its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), arguing that the alliance had failed to meet its security commitments during the 2021-2022 confrontation with Azerbaijan.
Despite freezing its involvement, Armenia has not officially left the organization. However, Pashinyan has previously indicated that the country's continued membership no longer serves its interests.
The Armenian premier has also raised questions about the necessity of maintaining Russian military forces on Armenian territory. In September, he argued that the 102nd Russian military base located in Gyumri was not essential to protecting the country's security.
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