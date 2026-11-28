Iran Reports Oil Tanker Fires After Naval Mine Explosions Near Oman
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced Thursday that two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire off the coast of Oman, north of the port of Khasab, while allegedly attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz “secretly.”
“The vessels had unknown identities and their navigation systems were switched off as they attempted to pass through an unauthorized route, relying on US fighter jets,” the force said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.
According to the statement, one of the affected vessels was a supertanker transporting more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, which remained engulfed in flames following the incident.
The IRGC Navy provided no additional information regarding the tankers' identities or whether the explosions resulted in casualties.
The incident comes amid an ongoing conflict that began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran subsequently responded with attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across several Arab countries.
Although Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding in June, progress toward implementing the agreement has remained stalled due to disagreements over maritime navigation through the strategic waterway.
Iran has repeatedly maintained that restoring normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz depends on meeting several conditions, including ending US and Israeli military operations, securing guarantees against future attacks, and removing American sanctions and restrictions targeting Iranian ports.
“The vessels had unknown identities and their navigation systems were switched off as they attempted to pass through an unauthorized route, relying on US fighter jets,” the force said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.
According to the statement, one of the affected vessels was a supertanker transporting more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, which remained engulfed in flames following the incident.
The IRGC Navy provided no additional information regarding the tankers' identities or whether the explosions resulted in casualties.
The incident comes amid an ongoing conflict that began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran subsequently responded with attacks targeting Israel and US military installations across several Arab countries.
Although Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding in June, progress toward implementing the agreement has remained stalled due to disagreements over maritime navigation through the strategic waterway.
Iran has repeatedly maintained that restoring normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz depends on meeting several conditions, including ending US and Israeli military operations, securing guarantees against future attacks, and removing American sanctions and restrictions targeting Iranian ports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment