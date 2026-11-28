New Israeli Attacks Kill Dozen Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) At least 19 Palestinians have died and 48 others sustained injuries across the Gaza Strip within the past 48 hours, according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Thursday, despite the ongoing ceasefire.
The ministry reported that 18 people were killed in recent Israeli military operations, while another Palestinian succumbed to injuries suffered in previous attacks.
A further 48 individuals were wounded during the same period, the ministry added.
Since the ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 11, 2025, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks has climbed to 1,705, while the number of injured has reached 6,163, according to the latest ministry figures.
The ministry also confirmed that rescue teams and residents had retrieved the remains of 851 Palestinians during the same period.
Meanwhile, the overall Palestinian death toll from Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has increased to 74,772, with another 176,298 people reported injured, according to the ministry.
The ministry reported that 18 people were killed in recent Israeli military operations, while another Palestinian succumbed to injuries suffered in previous attacks.
A further 48 individuals were wounded during the same period, the ministry added.
Since the ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 11, 2025, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks has climbed to 1,705, while the number of injured has reached 6,163, according to the latest ministry figures.
The ministry also confirmed that rescue teams and residents had retrieved the remains of 851 Palestinians during the same period.
Meanwhile, the overall Palestinian death toll from Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has increased to 74,772, with another 176,298 people reported injured, according to the ministry.
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