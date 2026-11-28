BBC Seeks Higher Court Review in Trump Defamation Dispute
(MENAFN) The BBC has submitted an emergency appeal challenging a US court ruling that permits President Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the British broadcaster to move forward, the corporation announced Wednesday.
The appeal follows a decision earlier this month by a federal judge allowing Trump’s legal action over a Panorama documentary to continue.
“We are surprised and disappointed by the court’s decision that this case should be heard in Florida,” a BBC spokesperson said.
The representative explained that the documentary was aired exclusively in the UK and was neither broadcast in Florida nor distributed there by another television network.
“Given the urgency of this issue, we are now requesting a higher court review the ruling,” the statement said.
On Nov. 10, US District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz, based in Florida, rejected part of the BBC’s request to have the lawsuit dismissed, clearing the way for Trump’s defamation claims to proceed.
The legal dispute centers on the broadcaster’s editing of two separate portions of Trump’s remarks delivered before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The edited material appeared in a Panorama documentary called “Trump: A Second Chance.”
The issue emerged in November after The Telegraph published a leaked internal BBC memorandum indicating that the program, which aired one week before the 2024 US presidential election, combined two sections of Trump’s speech. The editing allegedly gave the impression that he had directly urged supporters to take part in the January 2021 Capitol attack.
The appeal follows a decision earlier this month by a federal judge allowing Trump’s legal action over a Panorama documentary to continue.
“We are surprised and disappointed by the court’s decision that this case should be heard in Florida,” a BBC spokesperson said.
The representative explained that the documentary was aired exclusively in the UK and was neither broadcast in Florida nor distributed there by another television network.
“Given the urgency of this issue, we are now requesting a higher court review the ruling,” the statement said.
On Nov. 10, US District Judge Jeffrey Kuntz, based in Florida, rejected part of the BBC’s request to have the lawsuit dismissed, clearing the way for Trump’s defamation claims to proceed.
The legal dispute centers on the broadcaster’s editing of two separate portions of Trump’s remarks delivered before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The edited material appeared in a Panorama documentary called “Trump: A Second Chance.”
The issue emerged in November after The Telegraph published a leaked internal BBC memorandum indicating that the program, which aired one week before the 2024 US presidential election, combined two sections of Trump’s speech. The editing allegedly gave the impression that he had directly urged supporters to take part in the January 2021 Capitol attack.
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