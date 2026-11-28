Israeli Forces Detonate Explosives in Southern Syria’s Quneitra
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out a controlled detonation of a minefield west of the town of al-Rafid in Syria’s southern Quneitra province on Thursday, according to reports in Syrian media.
The explosion took place within the buffer zone separating Syrian territory from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, as reported by Syrian state television. However, no information was provided regarding the circumstances behind the operation or whether it resulted in casualties or material damage.
In another development in the Quneitra countryside, Israeli forces released a Syrian national on Wednesday, a day after detaining him during a military incursion into Jabata al-Khashab, according to reports.
Israel has maintained control over most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. After the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024, Israel announced that it no longer considered the 1974 Disengagement Agreement valid and moved to take control of the buffer zone and additional positions.
The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force has repeatedly warned that Israeli military activities within the buffer zone breach the terms of the agreement.
The explosion took place within the buffer zone separating Syrian territory from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, as reported by Syrian state television. However, no information was provided regarding the circumstances behind the operation or whether it resulted in casualties or material damage.
In another development in the Quneitra countryside, Israeli forces released a Syrian national on Wednesday, a day after detaining him during a military incursion into Jabata al-Khashab, according to reports.
Israel has maintained control over most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. After the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024, Israel announced that it no longer considered the 1974 Disengagement Agreement valid and moved to take control of the buffer zone and additional positions.
The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force has repeatedly warned that Israeli military activities within the buffer zone breach the terms of the agreement.
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