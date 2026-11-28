Trump Signals Willingness to Discuss Universal Healthcare with El-Sayed
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced plans to meet Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss proposals for universal healthcare, raising the possibility of cooperation despite the political tensions that marked their recent election campaigns.
In an interview conducted in the Oval Office with the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump confirmed that he intended to meet El-Sayed, whose healthcare proposal involves renaming the Medicare for All initiative as “Trumpcare.”
“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” Trump said.
The president indicated that negotiations could produce common ground between the two sides, suggesting that a compromise on healthcare reform might be achievable.
“Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go,” Trump added.
Trump also spoke positively about El-Sayed, describing him as “a smart guy” and praising his efforts to promote universal healthcare, saying he had done “a very good job” advancing the proposal.
Throughout his election campaign, El-Sayed placed universal healthcare at the center of his political platform and attempted to attract Trump's support by suggesting that the proposed system should bear the president's name.
Earlier this month, El-Sayed shared an image on X featuring a gold-colored card branded “Trumpcare,” calling on the president to guarantee comprehensive medical coverage for Americans “from cradle to grave.”
Trump welcomed the proposed branding, describing it as “very smart,” and expressed interest in finding opportunities to collaborate with incoming Democratic congressional majorities. However, he acknowledged that relations between the administration and lawmakers could initially be confrontational.
“I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate,” he said. “I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together.”
In an interview conducted in the Oval Office with the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump confirmed that he intended to meet El-Sayed, whose healthcare proposal involves renaming the Medicare for All initiative as “Trumpcare.”
“I know I’ll be meeting with him,” Trump said.
The president indicated that negotiations could produce common ground between the two sides, suggesting that a compromise on healthcare reform might be achievable.
“Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go,” Trump added.
Trump also spoke positively about El-Sayed, describing him as “a smart guy” and praising his efforts to promote universal healthcare, saying he had done “a very good job” advancing the proposal.
Throughout his election campaign, El-Sayed placed universal healthcare at the center of his political platform and attempted to attract Trump's support by suggesting that the proposed system should bear the president's name.
Earlier this month, El-Sayed shared an image on X featuring a gold-colored card branded “Trumpcare,” calling on the president to guarantee comprehensive medical coverage for Americans “from cradle to grave.”
Trump welcomed the proposed branding, describing it as “very smart,” and expressed interest in finding opportunities to collaborate with incoming Democratic congressional majorities. However, he acknowledged that relations between the administration and lawmakers could initially be confrontational.
“I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate,” he said. “I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together.”
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