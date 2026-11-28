European Delegation Prepares to Join Upcoming Ukraine Peace Negotiations
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Wednesday that a high-level European delegation would participate in the next round of diplomatic discussions seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine, reaffirming the EU's intention to remain actively involved in the peace process.
During her address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen pointed to renewed progress in diplomatic initiatives over recent weeks and emphasized the need for European representation in efforts to negotiate an end to the war.
"A strong European team will participate in the next round of talks," she said.
She emphasized that Ukraine's security situation was closely connected to the protection of Europe's own security interests. "So, we will continue to support Ukraine and safeguard our own interests."
Von der Leyen outlined the two central components of the EU's strategy for resolving the conflict: maintaining the highest possible level of assistance to Ukraine while applying maximum pressure on Russia, and ensuring Europe's direct participation in negotiations aimed at securing a durable peace.
Highlighting discussions held during last week's gathering of the "Coalition of the willing," she urged Russia to consider a temporary winter ceasefire that would protect energy infrastructure, alongside a separate agreement guaranteeing the uninterrupted and secure transportation of food exports across the Black Sea.
"These would be important steps because it would show that Russia is serious about negotiations," she said.
The European Commission chief also confirmed that the bloc intended to sustain its military and financial assistance to Kyiv. She revealed that a proposed EU funding mechanism would deliver €45 billion ($46 billion) to Ukraine in 2027, meeting approximately two-thirds of the country's anticipated financing requirements.
During her address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen pointed to renewed progress in diplomatic initiatives over recent weeks and emphasized the need for European representation in efforts to negotiate an end to the war.
"A strong European team will participate in the next round of talks," she said.
She emphasized that Ukraine's security situation was closely connected to the protection of Europe's own security interests. "So, we will continue to support Ukraine and safeguard our own interests."
Von der Leyen outlined the two central components of the EU's strategy for resolving the conflict: maintaining the highest possible level of assistance to Ukraine while applying maximum pressure on Russia, and ensuring Europe's direct participation in negotiations aimed at securing a durable peace.
Highlighting discussions held during last week's gathering of the "Coalition of the willing," she urged Russia to consider a temporary winter ceasefire that would protect energy infrastructure, alongside a separate agreement guaranteeing the uninterrupted and secure transportation of food exports across the Black Sea.
"These would be important steps because it would show that Russia is serious about negotiations," she said.
The European Commission chief also confirmed that the bloc intended to sustain its military and financial assistance to Kyiv. She revealed that a proposed EU funding mechanism would deliver €45 billion ($46 billion) to Ukraine in 2027, meeting approximately two-thirds of the country's anticipated financing requirements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment