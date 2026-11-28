Germany Expands Military Budget While Reducing Development Aid, UN Funding
(MENAFN) Germany is preparing to allocate significantly more money to defense in 2027, raising military expenditure to €139.4 billion ($152.6 billion), while scaling back development assistance and financial support for the United Nations, as lawmakers discuss the federal budget on Wednesday.
The proposed defense allocation represents an increase of €31.2 billion ($34.2 billion) compared with the €108.2 billion approved for 2026. The figures are included in the budget endorsed by the parliamentary budget committee and awaiting a final vote in parliament.
Following adjustments by the committee, the overall military allocation consists of €109.7 billion from the regular defense budget and another €29.6 billion drawn from the special Bundeswehr fund created in 2022. More than €60 billion is earmarked for military acquisitions, including aircraft, military equipment and infrastructure, as Berlin pursues its commitments to increase defense spending under NATO targets.
Meanwhile, Germany's Development Ministry is facing a reduction in its financial resources. Its budget is expected to decrease from €10.05 billion this year to €9.58 billion ($10.5 billion) in 2027, representing a cut of approximately €470 million ($514 million).
The planned reductions will affect bilateral cooperation with other governments, alongside funding allocated to crisis response and reconstruction initiatives. Expenditure related to humanitarian and crisis situations is expected to decline by almost 40%.
Financial support directed toward the United Nations and other international institutions through the Development Ministry will also be reduced. These contributions are projected to drop from €515.9 million ($565 million) in 2026 to €442.7 million ($485 million) the following year.
The proposed defense allocation represents an increase of €31.2 billion ($34.2 billion) compared with the €108.2 billion approved for 2026. The figures are included in the budget endorsed by the parliamentary budget committee and awaiting a final vote in parliament.
Following adjustments by the committee, the overall military allocation consists of €109.7 billion from the regular defense budget and another €29.6 billion drawn from the special Bundeswehr fund created in 2022. More than €60 billion is earmarked for military acquisitions, including aircraft, military equipment and infrastructure, as Berlin pursues its commitments to increase defense spending under NATO targets.
Meanwhile, Germany's Development Ministry is facing a reduction in its financial resources. Its budget is expected to decrease from €10.05 billion this year to €9.58 billion ($10.5 billion) in 2027, representing a cut of approximately €470 million ($514 million).
The planned reductions will affect bilateral cooperation with other governments, alongside funding allocated to crisis response and reconstruction initiatives. Expenditure related to humanitarian and crisis situations is expected to decline by almost 40%.
Financial support directed toward the United Nations and other international institutions through the Development Ministry will also be reduced. These contributions are projected to drop from €515.9 million ($565 million) in 2026 to €442.7 million ($485 million) the following year.
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