Civilian Death Toll Rises After RSF Drone Strikes in Sudan Blue Nile
(MENAFN) At least 19 civilians have lost their lives and nearly 25 others sustained injuries following drone strikes carried out by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the southeastern Blue Nile state, according to a human rights organization.
The Sudanese Human Rights Observatory reported Wednesday that the attacks occurred on Tuesday, with al-Damazin recording the highest number of casualties.
According to the organization, RSF forces deployed more than 30 explosive-laden drones against residential districts and other facilities in al-Damazin, a city currently hosting tens of thousands of people displaced by the ongoing conflict.
The rights group identified 17 of those killed as members of four separate families. The fatalities included three relatives of Mohamed Salem, seven members of Al-Douma Al-Amin Al-Hadi’s family, four from Hassan Mohamed Ahmed’s household and three belonging to Zuhal’s family.
Two additional civilians were killed in al-Roseires, while nearly 25 others suffered injuries across both locations. Most of those wounded were reportedly children.
The observatory accused the RSF of attacking civilian areas, saying the victims included women, children and elderly residents who were not involved in the fighting.
It further cautioned that continued strikes against residential communities and displacement facilities could trigger additional waves of forced displacement, worsening the already severe humanitarian conditions across the region.
The organization urged the international community to introduce sanctions against the RSF and individuals it accused of supplying the paramilitary group with weapons, financial resources and political support. It also demanded stronger civilian protection measures and an immediate halt to drone strikes and artillery bombardments.
The Sudanese Human Rights Observatory reported Wednesday that the attacks occurred on Tuesday, with al-Damazin recording the highest number of casualties.
According to the organization, RSF forces deployed more than 30 explosive-laden drones against residential districts and other facilities in al-Damazin, a city currently hosting tens of thousands of people displaced by the ongoing conflict.
The rights group identified 17 of those killed as members of four separate families. The fatalities included three relatives of Mohamed Salem, seven members of Al-Douma Al-Amin Al-Hadi’s family, four from Hassan Mohamed Ahmed’s household and three belonging to Zuhal’s family.
Two additional civilians were killed in al-Roseires, while nearly 25 others suffered injuries across both locations. Most of those wounded were reportedly children.
The observatory accused the RSF of attacking civilian areas, saying the victims included women, children and elderly residents who were not involved in the fighting.
It further cautioned that continued strikes against residential communities and displacement facilities could trigger additional waves of forced displacement, worsening the already severe humanitarian conditions across the region.
The organization urged the international community to introduce sanctions against the RSF and individuals it accused of supplying the paramilitary group with weapons, financial resources and political support. It also demanded stronger civilian protection measures and an immediate halt to drone strikes and artillery bombardments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment