MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In a significant move, the Union Government has proposed to include the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly in the electoral college for the election of the President of India.

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The Bill is being brought before Parliament in the second part of the Monsoon Session. The Lok Sabha will reconvene on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2 to transact essential Government Business.

According to a proposed legislation, the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir will be brought within the ambit of the term“State” as used in the Explanation to Article 54 of the Constitution, which deals with the election of the President.

At present, the Electoral College comprises elected Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), elected members of State Legislative Assemblies, and elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Jammu & Kashmir became part of the Electoral College for Presidential elections on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) Order, 1950, came into force.

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MLAs from Jammu & Kashmir participated in Presidential elections whenever an elected Legislative Assembly was in existence.

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However, after Jammu & Kashmir was reorganised into a Union Territory in 2019, a constitutional ambiguity arose as Article 54 specifically mentions only the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry in the Electoral College.

At the time of the 2022 Presidential election, the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly was not in existence as the Union Territory was under Central rule.

In the 2017 Presidential election, MLAs belonging to the PDP-BJP coalition voted in favour of Ram Nath Kovind, while legislators from the opposition National Conference and Congress supported Meira Kumar. (KNO)