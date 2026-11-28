China, US Open Agricultural Trade Dialogue as Beijing Opposes New Tariffs
(MENAFN) China and the United States have launched their first round of discussions on agricultural trade, regulatory standards and market access through their newly established Board of Trade, as Beijing voiced opposition to the introduction of further tariffs against the world's second-largest economy.
The discussions were held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday during the inaugural session of the Agriculture Working Group, operating under the China-US Board of Trade.
According to China's Commerce Ministry, representatives from both countries conducted “candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges” covering regulations governing agricultural products, access to markets and broader trade issues, following the understanding reached by their respective leaders.
The ministry also stressed that both parties intend to maintain closer coordination through the working group, with the aim of addressing mutual concerns affecting the agricultural industry and promoting stable, healthy and sustainable economic and commercial relations between the two countries.
The establishment of the bilateral trade body was agreed upon by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit in Beijing in May 2026. The China-US Board of Trade subsequently became operational toward the end of September.
The discussions were held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday during the inaugural session of the Agriculture Working Group, operating under the China-US Board of Trade.
According to China's Commerce Ministry, representatives from both countries conducted “candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges” covering regulations governing agricultural products, access to markets and broader trade issues, following the understanding reached by their respective leaders.
The ministry also stressed that both parties intend to maintain closer coordination through the working group, with the aim of addressing mutual concerns affecting the agricultural industry and promoting stable, healthy and sustainable economic and commercial relations between the two countries.
The establishment of the bilateral trade body was agreed upon by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit in Beijing in May 2026. The China-US Board of Trade subsequently became operational toward the end of September.
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