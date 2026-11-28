North Korea Orders Swiss Diplomat to Leave Amid Dispute Over Sanctions
(MENAFN) North Korea has ordered the head of Switzerland’s diplomatic mission in Pyongyang to leave the country within 48 hours, escalating tensions between the two nations over sanctions imposed on a children's camp, according to reports.
The North Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Sylvain Astier, who leads the Swiss diplomatic office, and instructed him to shut down the mission, according to a statement carried by state media.
The decision followed Switzerland’s move to place North Korea’s Songdowon International Children’s Camp under sanctions, a measure that Pyongyang strongly opposed and described as an explicitly hostile action.
“The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours,” the statement said.
“Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us,” it said.
Pyongyang had already criticized the Swiss restrictions on Tuesday, warning that it could shut down the diplomatic office, which had only recently resumed operations in the North Korean capital.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a high-ranking figure within the ruling party, argued that Switzerland had included the children's facility in its sanctions framework by following European Union measures introduced against Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The diplomatic confrontation comes shortly after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang last month to participate in the reopening ceremony of Switzerland’s diplomatic representation.
The North Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Sylvain Astier, who leads the Swiss diplomatic office, and instructed him to shut down the mission, according to a statement carried by state media.
The decision followed Switzerland’s move to place North Korea’s Songdowon International Children’s Camp under sanctions, a measure that Pyongyang strongly opposed and described as an explicitly hostile action.
“The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours,” the statement said.
“Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us,” it said.
Pyongyang had already criticized the Swiss restrictions on Tuesday, warning that it could shut down the diplomatic office, which had only recently resumed operations in the North Korean capital.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a high-ranking figure within the ruling party, argued that Switzerland had included the children's facility in its sanctions framework by following European Union measures introduced against Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The diplomatic confrontation comes shortly after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang last month to participate in the reopening ceremony of Switzerland’s diplomatic representation.
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