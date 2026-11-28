MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) The Indian equity markets ended the week in the red, snapping a four-week winning streak amid profit-booking, rising crude oil prices and renewed global uncertainty.

Nifty shed 0.75 per cent during the week and lost 1.07 per cent on the last trading day to reach 25,607. At close, Sensex was down 989 points, or 1.17 per cent, at 81,592. It dipped 0.69 per cent during the week.

Markets remained volatile through the week, with an early sell-off, a mid-week recovery and weakness on Friday erasing a large portion of the gains. The correction followed the recent rally that had pushed the benchmarks towards key resistance levels, particularly near 26,000 levels of Nifty.

Banking stocks, which drove the recent rally, saw significant profit-taking as Bank Nifty declined nearly 2.47 per cent week-on-week to close at 63,041, marking its first weekly decline in five weeks after touching a record high of 65,193 on Monday.

Sectoral performance remained mixed, with Nifty IT emerging as the strongest performer for the week, gaining approximately 4.6 per cent, while media declined around 4.6 per cent.

PSU Banks and metals also remained under pressure, falling approximately 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. Realty, pharma and defence stocks showed relative resilience, highlighting selective buying interest amid broader market volatility.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) drove Indian markets' rebound, with cumulative November inflows reaching about Rs 1,29,580 crore. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) recorded net outflows of about Rs 55,455 crore.

Broad market indices showed slight divergence from benchmark indices. Nifty Midcap100 dipped 0.30 per cent and Nifty Smallcap100 gained 0.20 per cent during the week.

Crude oil and currency movements emerged as fresh concerns towards the end of the week. WTI crude rose above $86 a barrel amid supply concerns and geopolitical uncertainty, before retreating to around $83 ahead of the OPEC+ policy meeting. The rupee also weakened to around 93 against the US dollar, reversing part of its recent gains.

Market participants are keen on RBI's monetary policy decision on December 4, with expectations of a possible rate hike adding to macroeconomic uncertainty.

Any shift towards a tighter policy stance or signals that interest rates may remain higher for longer, could weigh on rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, auto and real estate, analysts said.

The immediate resistance for Nifty 50 is placed around 25,800–26,000, and 25,600 forms the immediate support zone. The immediate resistance for Bank Nifty is placed around 64,000–64,200 and 63,000 forms the immediate support zone, they added.

-IANS

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