MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the Delimitation Bill and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that this decision will pave the way for the implementation of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, enabling the provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' has already been passed by Parliament. The Cabinet's approval of the Delimitation Bill now clears the path for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies," CM Yogi noted.

He stated that a key feature of the proposal is that, based on the 2011 Census, the existing proportions of Lok Sabha seats for each state will be maintained, with the total number of seats increased accordingly.

The Chief Minister said this will ensure that the share or representation of any state remains unaffected.

He further explained that the women's reservation will initially be implemented for a period of 15 years, with a rotation process to be managed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"This is a historic and welcome initiative aimed at ensuring at least 33 per cent representation for India's female population -- who constitute half of the country -- in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies," he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to all 80 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh to support the Delimitation Bill, urging them to contribute toward facilitating the implementation of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"The empowerment of women is the foundation for building a prosperous India. This represents a golden opportunity to strengthen the resolve for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and a 'Viksit Bharat'. All elected representatives should extend their support and cooperation to this significant initiative," CM Yogi said.