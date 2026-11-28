MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday levelled allegations of corruption against the Gandhi family over Maruti company, claiming that the family received Rs 4.5 crore in 1980 and raising questions about the ownership of company shares following the death of Sanjay Gandhi.

In a post on X titled 'Congress's Dark Chapter, Chapter 257', Dubey alleged that the Union Cabinet's decision in November 1980 to accept the Maruti Ordinance as a Bill and pass it in Parliament was an act of corruption.

"Did you know that in 1980, the Gandhi family received 45 million rupees for the defunct Maruti company, which is worth approximately 10 billion rupees in today's terms? At that time, gold cost 900 rupees per 10 grams," he wrote.

Dubey further alleged that the company had obtained a licence in 1970 to manufacture 50,000 cars by making false claims but did little beyond acting as a broker.

"In 1978, the Punjab and Haryana High Court shut down the company and ordered an investigation. The Gupta Committee found Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi guilty and recommended prosecution," the BJP leader claimed in his post.

He alleged that after Indira Gandhi returned to power in 1980, her government facilitated the interests of the family-owned company.

"On November 28, 1980, Indira Gandhi committed the biggest act of corruption in this country when the Union Cabinet decided to accept the October 1980 Maruti Ordinance as a bill and pass it in Parliament," Dubey wrote.

The BJP leader also raised questions about the ownership of Maruti's shares following Sanjay Gandhi's death in an aircraft accident in June 1980.

"Now the question is: Sanjay Gandhi owned 50 per cent of Maruti, and Sonia Gandhi owned the other 50 per cent. Sanjay Gandhi died in a tragic accident in June 1980. Did all the shares pass to Sonia Gandhi under the company's registration? How much of this money was credited to Sonia Gandhi's name?" he asked.

Dubey further questioned the Gandhi family's alleged financial gains from the company, asking, "Why did the Gandhi family build their building with poor Indians' money? Wasn't this the first step toward looting the country?"

The allegations were made as part of Dubey's ongoing series of posts targeting the Congress and the Gandhi family.