Australia Secures Key Security Partnership with Solomon Islands
(MENAFN) Australia and the Solomon Islands have signed a landmark agreement aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries, with the Pacific nation pledging not to host foreign military or security facilities on its soil, according to reports.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale formalized the treaty in Canberra on Wednesday, describing the agreement as a major historic achievement. The signing ceremony was attended by numerous Solomon Islands government ministers and members of parliament.
Under the new arrangement, Australia will become the Solomon Islands’ “primary security partner,” reinforcing Canberra’s efforts to expand its strategic role throughout the Pacific region as China's presence and influence continue to grow.
The agreement also obliges the Solomon Islands to coordinate with Australia on national security issues and matters involving strategically important infrastructure.
The development follows Wale’s appointment as prime minister after a change in government in May. Since taking office, his administration has been reassessing the country's security arrangements with China as part of a broader effort to redefine its international partnerships.
Despite the new agreement with Canberra, Wale avoided confirming whether his government intended to terminate the security agreement signed with Beijing in 2022, explaining that he was unable to comment on its details.
However, the administration has reportedly communicated privately to Chinese officials that it plans to let the controversial arrangement expire rather than renew it when its current term ends in April next year.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale formalized the treaty in Canberra on Wednesday, describing the agreement as a major historic achievement. The signing ceremony was attended by numerous Solomon Islands government ministers and members of parliament.
Under the new arrangement, Australia will become the Solomon Islands’ “primary security partner,” reinforcing Canberra’s efforts to expand its strategic role throughout the Pacific region as China's presence and influence continue to grow.
The agreement also obliges the Solomon Islands to coordinate with Australia on national security issues and matters involving strategically important infrastructure.
The development follows Wale’s appointment as prime minister after a change in government in May. Since taking office, his administration has been reassessing the country's security arrangements with China as part of a broader effort to redefine its international partnerships.
Despite the new agreement with Canberra, Wale avoided confirming whether his government intended to terminate the security agreement signed with Beijing in 2022, explaining that he was unable to comment on its details.
However, the administration has reportedly communicated privately to Chinese officials that it plans to let the controversial arrangement expire rather than renew it when its current term ends in April next year.
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