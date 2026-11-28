Israeli Military Raids Two Schools During Morning Classes in Burqa
(MENAFN) Israeli troops stormed two schools in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, on Wednesday, forcing teachers to leave the premises while classes were underway, according to a local official.
Sami Daghlas, a member of Burqa’s local council, said Israeli forces entered the village after blocking several roads before breaking into two boys’ schools, one serving secondary students and the other primary pupils. Teachers were ordered to evacuate both buildings.
The incident unfolded as students and teachers were inside the schools. The soldiers reportedly justified their actions by alleging that stones had been thrown at them.
According to Daghlas, Israeli troops entered the school compounds during the morning assembly and maintained their presence in the surrounding area. Meanwhile, parents rushed to the schools to take their children home. He also noted that the military sealed the village’s main entrance by setting up a checkpoint.
Daghlas explained that the two educational institutions have repeatedly been subjected to military incursions, with Israeli forces alleging that students throw stones at vehicles traveling along a nearby road.
In a separate development, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office announced that Israeli forces detained 10 Palestinians, including a 17-year-old, during military operations conducted in several parts of the occupied West Bank.
The southern Hebron governorate accounted for four of the arrests. Those detained were taken during raids on residential properties in the town of al-Shuyukh and the village of Wadi al-Shajna. The operations reportedly included searches of homes and physical assaults, the office said.
Sami Daghlas, a member of Burqa’s local council, said Israeli forces entered the village after blocking several roads before breaking into two boys’ schools, one serving secondary students and the other primary pupils. Teachers were ordered to evacuate both buildings.
The incident unfolded as students and teachers were inside the schools. The soldiers reportedly justified their actions by alleging that stones had been thrown at them.
According to Daghlas, Israeli troops entered the school compounds during the morning assembly and maintained their presence in the surrounding area. Meanwhile, parents rushed to the schools to take their children home. He also noted that the military sealed the village’s main entrance by setting up a checkpoint.
Daghlas explained that the two educational institutions have repeatedly been subjected to military incursions, with Israeli forces alleging that students throw stones at vehicles traveling along a nearby road.
In a separate development, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office announced that Israeli forces detained 10 Palestinians, including a 17-year-old, during military operations conducted in several parts of the occupied West Bank.
The southern Hebron governorate accounted for four of the arrests. Those detained were taken during raids on residential properties in the town of al-Shuyukh and the village of Wadi al-Shajna. The operations reportedly included searches of homes and physical assaults, the office said.
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