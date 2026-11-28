Eisenkot Targets Wednesday for Formation of New Israeli Government
(MENAFN) Israel's Change Bloc, headed by lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot, is aiming to establish and swear in a new government next Wednesday as negotiations continue to secure coalition partnerships and the parliamentary support needed to form a majority, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Wednesday.
According to the broadcaster, Eisenkot is pushing to conclude further coalition agreements quickly, potentially within the current week, while pursuing arrangements with ultra-Orthodox Jewish political factions.
The latest developments follow an announcement on Tuesday that Eisenkot's Yashar party had reached a coalition agreement with Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu.
Although the terms of the deal have not been made public, Channel 12 reported that Liberman could be assigned the defense and immigration absorption ministries in the proposed administration.
Speaking to Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Wednesday, Liberman said that “there will be no minority government, but a government with a Jewish majority,” while indicating that the United Torah Judaism party would back the incoming coalition.
Military Conscription Remains Key Obstacle
Negotiations between Yashar and United Torah Judaism are continuing as the parties seek to secure an agreement on the religious faction's participation in the prospective government. However, disagreements over mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox men remain a central issue in the discussions, Channel 12 reported.
The broadcaster also indicated that two prominent religious authorities associated with the party, Rabbis Dov Lando and Moshe Hillel Hirsch, were inclined to approve the start of direct negotiations with Eisenkot.
According to the broadcaster, Eisenkot is pushing to conclude further coalition agreements quickly, potentially within the current week, while pursuing arrangements with ultra-Orthodox Jewish political factions.
The latest developments follow an announcement on Tuesday that Eisenkot's Yashar party had reached a coalition agreement with Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu.
Although the terms of the deal have not been made public, Channel 12 reported that Liberman could be assigned the defense and immigration absorption ministries in the proposed administration.
Speaking to Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Wednesday, Liberman said that “there will be no minority government, but a government with a Jewish majority,” while indicating that the United Torah Judaism party would back the incoming coalition.
Military Conscription Remains Key Obstacle
Negotiations between Yashar and United Torah Judaism are continuing as the parties seek to secure an agreement on the religious faction's participation in the prospective government. However, disagreements over mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox men remain a central issue in the discussions, Channel 12 reported.
The broadcaster also indicated that two prominent religious authorities associated with the party, Rabbis Dov Lando and Moshe Hillel Hirsch, were inclined to approve the start of direct negotiations with Eisenkot.
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