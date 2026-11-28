Israeli Security Data Show Sharp Rise in Settler Violence Across West Bank
(MENAFN) More than 700 Israeli settlers are reportedly involved in violent attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to figures from Israel's Shin Bet security agency released on Wednesday.
Israeli army radio reported obtaining the data, which indicate a substantial escalation in settler-related violence. The report also referred to comments by Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who highlighted the military's limited capacity to address what he described as “Jewish terrorism” in the occupied territory.
The figures indicate that the number of Israelis involved in attacks against Palestinians has almost doubled compared with the previous year.
According to the report, Shin Bet has identified approximately 100 individuals among the more than 700 as “key instigators.” These individuals allegedly organize attacks and coordinate operations from settlement outposts.
Some members of this group have previously been detained, while others have been linked to major arson incidents targeting Palestinian homes and property, the report added.
The remaining approximately 600 individuals fall into what the security agency describes as a “second circle.” Their reported activities include physical assaults, arson, writing provocative slogans, and other forms of violence against Palestinians.
The latest figures represent a significant increase over the previous assessment. At the end of 2025, Shin Bet had identified approximately 70 individuals as “key instigators,” alongside another 300 classified within the second circle.
Israeli army radio reported obtaining the data, which indicate a substantial escalation in settler-related violence. The report also referred to comments by Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who highlighted the military's limited capacity to address what he described as “Jewish terrorism” in the occupied territory.
The figures indicate that the number of Israelis involved in attacks against Palestinians has almost doubled compared with the previous year.
According to the report, Shin Bet has identified approximately 100 individuals among the more than 700 as “key instigators.” These individuals allegedly organize attacks and coordinate operations from settlement outposts.
Some members of this group have previously been detained, while others have been linked to major arson incidents targeting Palestinian homes and property, the report added.
The remaining approximately 600 individuals fall into what the security agency describes as a “second circle.” Their reported activities include physical assaults, arson, writing provocative slogans, and other forms of violence against Palestinians.
The latest figures represent a significant increase over the previous assessment. At the end of 2025, Shin Bet had identified approximately 70 individuals as “key instigators,” alongside another 300 classified within the second circle.
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