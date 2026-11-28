Kilmar Abrego Garcia Departs US for Spain Following Immigration Dispute
(MENAFN) Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national whose wrongful deportation became a prominent controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's immigration policies, has departed the United States for Spain following an extended legal dispute.
A federal judge had instructed Garcia to leave American territory by Tuesday, according to reports.
The 31-year-old was spotted boarding a commercial aircraft bound for Madrid at Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday evening. His wife, brother and attorney accompanied him on the journey.
US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin welcomed the departure, characterizing it as a voluntary decision by Garcia.
“We are delighted to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported,” Mullin said in a statement. “Now, this El Salvadoran man cannot terrorize innocent Americans.”
His comments contrasted with the position expressed by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who had previously traveled to El Salvador to visit Garcia during his detention there.
In a statement published on X, the Maryland senator said Garcia was “traveling to a country of his choice, a free man — unharmed and with dignity.”
Garcia's case attracted widespread attention after he was mistakenly sent to El Salvador in March 2025, despite an immigration court decision issued in 2019 that prohibited his deportation to the Central American country because of the potential threat posed to him by gang members.
A federal judge had instructed Garcia to leave American territory by Tuesday, according to reports.
The 31-year-old was spotted boarding a commercial aircraft bound for Madrid at Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday evening. His wife, brother and attorney accompanied him on the journey.
US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin welcomed the departure, characterizing it as a voluntary decision by Garcia.
“We are delighted to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported,” Mullin said in a statement. “Now, this El Salvadoran man cannot terrorize innocent Americans.”
His comments contrasted with the position expressed by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, who had previously traveled to El Salvador to visit Garcia during his detention there.
In a statement published on X, the Maryland senator said Garcia was “traveling to a country of his choice, a free man — unharmed and with dignity.”
Garcia's case attracted widespread attention after he was mistakenly sent to El Salvador in March 2025, despite an immigration court decision issued in 2019 that prohibited his deportation to the Central American country because of the potential threat posed to him by gang members.
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