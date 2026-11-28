France Calls on Putin to End Imperialist Ambitions Over Ukraine
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to abandon what he described as a “colonial and imperialist delusion,” emphasizing that European nations remain actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine.
During an interview with French broadcaster TF1, Barrot cautioned against accepting Russian “propaganda” claiming that European countries had been excluded from negotiations, according to BFMTV.
He stressed that European governments were participating in discussions concerning Ukraine, including diplomatic contacts with Moscow, which he said had been pushed to engage with Europe following appeals from China, India and the broader international community.
“For that, Vladimir Putin must abandon his kind of colonial and imperialist delusion, because we will never accept that,” Barrot said.
The French diplomat also accused the Russian president of attempting to weaken cooperation among European nations through continued “attacks and harassment.”
Addressing recent Ukrainian strikes against Russian vessels operating outside the countries' borders, Barrot defended Kyiv's right to respond to military aggression and protect its territory.
“The Ukrainians are defending themselves. They are being pounded by Russian drone and missile strikes, including in broad daylight, including against civilians,” he said. “Let’s put ourselves in their place. What would we do if we took bombings from an invader every night and every day? We would defend ourselves.”
During an interview with French broadcaster TF1, Barrot cautioned against accepting Russian “propaganda” claiming that European countries had been excluded from negotiations, according to BFMTV.
He stressed that European governments were participating in discussions concerning Ukraine, including diplomatic contacts with Moscow, which he said had been pushed to engage with Europe following appeals from China, India and the broader international community.
“For that, Vladimir Putin must abandon his kind of colonial and imperialist delusion, because we will never accept that,” Barrot said.
The French diplomat also accused the Russian president of attempting to weaken cooperation among European nations through continued “attacks and harassment.”
Addressing recent Ukrainian strikes against Russian vessels operating outside the countries' borders, Barrot defended Kyiv's right to respond to military aggression and protect its territory.
“The Ukrainians are defending themselves. They are being pounded by Russian drone and missile strikes, including in broad daylight, including against civilians,” he said. “Let’s put ourselves in their place. What would we do if we took bombings from an invader every night and every day? We would defend ourselves.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment