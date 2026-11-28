Data Breach Exposes Millions of Records Across Belgium’s Flemish Region
(MENAFN) A major cybersecurity incident has compromised the personal information of around 1.2 million residents and municipal employees across 82 local authorities in Belgium's Flemish region, according to reports published by public broadcaster VRT on Wednesday.
The breach was carried out by a hacking group known as Ghost Hunters, which reportedly infiltrated a central server operated by a service provider responsible for managing information for Flemish recycling facilities. The intrusion was identified by cybersecurity companies Secutec and SOCRadar.
The exposed records reportedly contained sensitive personal details, including individuals' names, home addresses, birth dates, gender, national register identification numbers, identity card information, and International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs). Some affected municipalities also experienced the exposure of vehicle registration details.
Secutec Chief Executive Officer Geert Baudewijns characterized the incident as the most extensive cyberattack against Flemish municipal authorities that his company has identified to date.
The breach extended across all five provinces in Flanders, with East Flanders accounting for the largest volume of affected records.
The individual responsible for the intrusion reportedly operated under the online alias "BabidiGhost" and gained direct access to databases belonging to 65 municipalities. Information from an additional 17 local authorities was obtained through an intermunicipal organization.
Secutec further revealed that portions of the stolen information had already appeared for sale on dark web marketplaces. However, the company said it was not yet known whether any of the advertised data had been purchased.
The breach was carried out by a hacking group known as Ghost Hunters, which reportedly infiltrated a central server operated by a service provider responsible for managing information for Flemish recycling facilities. The intrusion was identified by cybersecurity companies Secutec and SOCRadar.
The exposed records reportedly contained sensitive personal details, including individuals' names, home addresses, birth dates, gender, national register identification numbers, identity card information, and International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs). Some affected municipalities also experienced the exposure of vehicle registration details.
Secutec Chief Executive Officer Geert Baudewijns characterized the incident as the most extensive cyberattack against Flemish municipal authorities that his company has identified to date.
The breach extended across all five provinces in Flanders, with East Flanders accounting for the largest volume of affected records.
The individual responsible for the intrusion reportedly operated under the online alias "BabidiGhost" and gained direct access to databases belonging to 65 municipalities. Information from an additional 17 local authorities was obtained through an intermunicipal organization.
Secutec further revealed that portions of the stolen information had already appeared for sale on dark web marketplaces. However, the company said it was not yet known whether any of the advertised data had been purchased.
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