Liberman Accuses Netanyahu, Katz of Spying on Political Rivals
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition figure Avigdor Liberman voiced suspicions on Wednesday that caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz might be deploying intelligence agencies to monitor political opponents.
In an interview with Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Liberman said he would not be surprised if the two officials were using the Mossad, Shin Bet, or other security institutions to "gather information on and eavesdrop" on senior figures within the Change Bloc.
However, Liberman presented no evidence to substantiate his allegations during the reported interview.
The former defense minister also expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts to establish Israel's next governing coalition, suggesting that an agreement could be reached soon. He said he saw "a possibility of forming a government with a clear Jewish majority by the end of next week."
Liberman revealed that his Yisrael Beiteinu party had reached initial agreements with Yashar, the political faction headed by Gadi Eisenkot, who has been assigned the task of forming the country's next government.
He further indicated that discussions with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party were making progress.
According to Liberman, representatives of the religious party had secured authorization from their rabbis to proceed with negotiations.
In an interview with Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Liberman said he would not be surprised if the two officials were using the Mossad, Shin Bet, or other security institutions to "gather information on and eavesdrop" on senior figures within the Change Bloc.
However, Liberman presented no evidence to substantiate his allegations during the reported interview.
The former defense minister also expressed confidence in the ongoing efforts to establish Israel's next governing coalition, suggesting that an agreement could be reached soon. He said he saw "a possibility of forming a government with a clear Jewish majority by the end of next week."
Liberman revealed that his Yisrael Beiteinu party had reached initial agreements with Yashar, the political faction headed by Gadi Eisenkot, who has been assigned the task of forming the country's next government.
He further indicated that discussions with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party were making progress.
According to Liberman, representatives of the religious party had secured authorization from their rabbis to proceed with negotiations.
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