MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Estonia welcomes the progress made in implementing the 2025 Washington agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Baku on November 27.

The minister pointed out that Estonia consistently supports efforts to advance peace and normalise relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“A lasting and sustainable peace agreement would benefit not only the two countries directly involved but also the wider South Caucasus region. Estonia welcomes the progress made in implementing the 2025 Washington agreements, including the opening of trade with Armenia.



Greater stability in the region strengthen links between the South Caucasus and Europe, creating opportunities across a variety of areas. We hope that the current momentum towards normalisation continues,” Tsahkna concluded.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

On October 21, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period. The first cargo shipment transiting through Azerbaijan to Armenia following the lifting of the restrictions consisted of grain supplied by Kazakhstan.