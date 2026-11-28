MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Credit growth in Azerbaijan is expected to slow in 2027, but the growth rate will remain above 10% amid tighter regulations on retail lending.

This was stated in Fitch Ratings' 2027 outlook for the banking sector in CIS countries and several other countries in the region (CIS+).

“We expect generally healthy lending growth, although trends will vary by country. In Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, lending growth is expected to slow but remain above 10% amid tighter retail lending regulations,” the agency notes.

Overall, Fitch has assigned a neutral outlook to the region's banking sector for 2027. However, the outlook for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is improving. This is driven by sustained economic growth in the region, generally stable key interest rates and national currencies, as well as favorable operating conditions.

According to the agency's assessment, lending growth in Kazakhstan could accelerate to approximately 15% thanks to monetary policy easing and government programs to finance the corporate sector and small and medium-sized businesses.

At the same time, lending activity in Ukraine is expected to slow due to a deteriorating operating environment. In Armenia and Georgia, the forecast indicates that lending will continue to expand steadily.

Fitch also expects that the share of non-performing loans in the region's banking portfolios as a whole will remain largely unchanged. In Ukraine, this figure is expected to stabilize, while in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, a slight decline is possible.

Uzbekistan's state-owned banks will continue to build reserves and write off nonperforming loans inherited from previous lending policies, which will gradually reduce risks related to asset quality,” the forecast states.

At the same time, the share of Stage 2 impaired loans will remain high, especially at Uzbekistan's state-owned banks; however, additional provisions are expected to be manageable.

The agency also forecasts a gradual improvement in the profitability of banks in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, driven by lower funding costs and moderate credit risk coverage expenses. This will help strengthen the banks' ability to generate capital from their own operations.

In Uzbekistan, steady deposit growth, the stability of the national currency, and further de-dollarization will, according to Fitch, help reduce liquidity and foreign exchange risks.

“Fitch forecasts a decline in the loan-to-deposit ratio in the banking sector. At the same time, state-owned banks will continue to rely on government funding and external wholesale funding sources,” the agency notes.

Preparations for the privatization of certain state-owned banks in Uzbekistan are expected to contribute to improvements in corporate governance, risk management systems, and business strategies.

In conclusion, Fitch notes that the capital adequacy, funding, and liquidity of banks in the region will remain at an acceptable level.

At the same time, heightened geopolitical risks and volatility in commodity prices could affect economic growth, asset quality, and liquidity. However, the diversification of trade ties, compliance with regulatory requirements, and the banks' sustained profitability should mitigate the potential negative impact of these factors.