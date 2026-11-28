MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Saturday announced its decision to support the revised delimitation Bill proposed to be introduced by the BJP-led Central government during the special session of the Parliament commencing on November 30.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting of the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, chaired by DMK President and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, here.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, senior DMK leader and Lok Sabha member A. Raja said the party had arrived at the decision after extensive deliberations and a detailed examination of the proposed amendments.

He said the DMK supported the provision to increase the parliamentary representation of all states by 50 per cent, maintaining that the revised proposal would not adversely affect Tamil Nadu's representation in the Lok Sabha.

The Central government is reportedly planning to introduce the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill and the Delimitation Bill during the forthcoming parliamentary session.

An earlier delimitation-related Bill, introduced by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lok Sabha on April 16, failed to secure the requisite majority.

The Centre is now reportedly preparing to withdraw the earlier legislation and introduce revised proposals.

Under the proposed framework, the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha would be increased to 850 members, comprising 815 representatives from states and 35 from Union Territories.

Raja dismissed suggestions that the DMK's decision was influenced by its separation from the opposition INDIA bloc. He recalled that Tamil Nadu had lost two parliamentary seats following the delimitation exercise based on the 1971 Census, but maintained that the revised legislation would not result in a similar disadvantage.

According to Raja, Tamil Nadu's share of Lok Sabha representation would marginally increase from 7.18 per cent to 7.21 per cent under the proposed arrangement.

Taking exception to criticism from the Congress, the DMK leader asserted that his party had not compromised its fundamental principles and would support Central government initiatives whenever they served the interests of the state. He also questioned whether the Congress could establish that the DMK had deviated from its earlier ideological position.

Meanwhile, Stalin directed all DMK parliamentarians to attend the special session beginning Monday, underscoring the importance of the proposed constitutional amendments and the party's participation in the parliamentary proceedings.