MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 28 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, but said separate reservation should also be provided within the quota for women belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

In a series of statements on her X handle in Hindi, Mayawati said the BSP had always remained committed to the humanitarian, welfare-oriented and egalitarian principles of the Constitution drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

"As is well known, the BSP has always been committed and faithful to the sacred intentions and objectives of the profoundly humanitarian, welfare-oriented and egalitarian Constitution drafted by the most revered Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. From the outset, it has therefore been a strong advocate of respect and protection for women from all communities in the country, as well as their being accorded due respect and opportunities in politics. It has consistently demanded that 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies be implemented as soon as possible, and it also welcomes the central government's recent decision on this matter," she said.

Welcoming the Centre's recent decision in this regard, Mayawati said providing separate reservation within the women's quota for SC and ST women would have been a historic step.

"However, it would have been better and indeed historic if separate reservation had been provided within this quota for women belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, who have suffered exploitation, oppression and neglect for centuries," she said.

She added that such a provision would have enabled women from these communities to participate more effectively in electoral politics and overcome the challenges posed by casteism, narrow-mindedness, money power and muscle power.

Mayawati said this would have served the interests of the country and its people better and urged the Central government to consider the demand sympathetically, describing it as appropriate and justified.

On the proposed increase of 50 per cent in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, along with the associated delimitation exercise, the BSP chief said allegations of political manipulation in the allocation of seats were not new.

"In any case, allegations that three bills concerning a 50 per cent increase in the existing number of seats in the Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies, and the delimitation process associated with them, have been manipulated to set seat limits in ways that serve political and electoral interests are nothing new," she said in the post on X.

According to Mayawati, whichever party forms the government at the Centre often gives greater importance to its own political interests rather than the welfare of the country and its people.

"In fact, whichever party is in power at the centre tends, in most such cases, to care less about the interests of the country and its people and to give greater importance to its own interests and self-interest. This is no secret to anyone," she said.

Mayawati said voters should not be misled by attractive promises, claims and declarations made by political parties.

"In such circumstances, if people from all communities in the country resolve to elect only good people to form a good government, without being swayed by religious, caste-based or regional sentiments, and without being misled by attractive promises, claims and declarations, this will be the real guarantee of protecting and upholding the country's democracy and Constitution, for which the BSP is committed," Mayawati said.