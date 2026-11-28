MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has publicly rebuked its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), over signals that the Sharad Pawar-led party will support the BJP-led central government's proposed delimitation legislation.

In a strongly worded statement on X, the state Congress reminded NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and working president Supriya Sule of the political sacrifice by the Congress leadership just months ago to secure Pawar's return to the Rajya Sabha.

Recalling the March 2026 elections for seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra, the Congress highlighted that the NCP (SP) possessed only 10 MLAs in the state assembly -- well short of the 36 first-preference votes to elect a candidate.

According to the state unit's statement, Supriya Sule had approached senior Congress leaders seeking backing for her father's candidature. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agreed "without any hesitation," setting aside the Congress's own rightful claim to a seat -- despite having 16 MLAs -- to stand firmly behind the veteran leader Sharad Pawar.

Following the Congress's decision, the Shiv Sena (UBT), which held 20 MLAs, also extended support, leading to the MVA unanimously confirming Pawar's nomination.

"And now what?" the Maharashtra Congress asked in its post, pointing out that against the backdrop of the upcoming delimitation law, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and the NCP (SP) are preparing to back the BJP government.

The sharp criticism comes ahead of a special session of parliament where the Centre is set to introduce the revised delimitation-linked legislation.

While the Congress and several INDIA bloc partners have strongly opposed the bill over concerns regarding constituency redrawing, senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad gave a hint on Friday that the party would support the legislation.

Although Supriya Sule later maintained that the party would take a final call on the floor of the House after examining the official draft of the bill, the public outburst by the Maharashtra Congress has exposed deep strains within the opposition alliance in the state and at the national level.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress Leader Sachin Sawant strongly criticised the NCP (SP) over reports of its decision to back the Modi government's Delimitation Bill, calling the move "extremely unfortunate" and warning that it aids what he described as an authoritarian regime.

In a sharp statement targeting both the Centre and the ally within the opposition bloc, Sawant accused the government of bringing the legislation to tighten its grip on power after 12 years, arguing that the administration's intent behind the bill is not sincere.

Sawant asked why the government insists on using 2011 census data when a fresh census has not yet been completed across the country.

Pointing to the redrawing of constituencies in Assam under the guise of delimitation, Sawant alleged that boundaries were altered to suit the BJP's political interests -- a practice known as "gerrymandering" -- and claimed the Centre intends to replicate the model nationwide.

Sawant stated that a decision of this weight should have been taken at a meeting of the INDIA bloc, noting that constituent parties had opposed the bill the last time it came up.

He questioned what prompted the shift in stance.

Citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that smaller parties are facing pressure, Sawant said collective decision-making and opposition unity are vital at such a juncture, adding that time will tell whether NCP-SP's move stems from pressure or political power calculations.

Sawant said he did not expect such a decision from Sharad Pawar's party, given Pawar's long political trajectory aligned with secular and democratic ideals.