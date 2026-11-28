MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who has predominantly portrayed intense and gritty characters on screen, is now exploring his romantic side with actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Talking about what drew him to the film and his decision to explore romance on screen with Shraddha, Randeep shares:“I had been doing such intense roles that when I got the opportunity to romance Shraddha, I was excited, as who better to be a lover boy with than her”

The actor is excited about exploring a completely different space as he gets into the shoes of Merchant, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the film promises to take audiences into the world of Eethabai and Merchant.

He added:“And Merchant was a very exciting character to explore for me. With Laxman, I hope we have created that magic that takes you into the lives of Eethabai and Merchant.”

Eetha is a biographical film directed by Laxman Utekar. It stars Shraddha Kapoor in the titular role as the Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, alongside Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 4 December 2026. This film marks the penultimate appearance of Nana Patekar following his death. The film draws inspiration from incidents documented in the Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha.

Randeep is known for his versatility and physical transformations for his roles. He made his Hindi film debut with Monsoon Wedding. He had a turning point in his career with the gangster film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and continued to gain attention with supporting roles in films such as Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Cocktail, Heroine and Jaat.

He starred in leading roles in several films, including Murder 3, John Day and Rang Rasiya. He has also starred in the American film Extraction and the television series CAT.