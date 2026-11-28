Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning has revealed that he survived a major stroke two weeks ago, with doctors giving him a 40 per cent chance of survival. The musician credited his wife's quick response for getting him to the hospital in time and said he has recovered without disabilities.

Dave Keuning, guitarist for the American rock band The Killers, shared the health update on Thanksgiving, while also announcing the birth of his daughter, Odette, three months ago. In a social media post, Keuning revealed that he suffered a major stroke two weeks earlier after a blood clot in his brain cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of his brain. He said his wife acted quickly, ensuring he was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery.

“Two weeks ago, I had a major stroke, and thanks to my wife acting fast, I went straight to the hospital and into surgery,” Keuning wrote.

Describing the severity of his condition, the guitarist said he had lost vision in one eye and function on his left side by the time he reached the hospital. However, he added that he was initially unable to recognise that he was having a stroke.“The doctors said I had a 40% chance of survival and I would have disabilities after, but by some miracle I am fine,” he shared.

Keuning also spoke about his recovery, reassuring fans that the stroke had not affected his ability to play guitar.“And yes I can play guitar just as good as before,” he wrote, adding that it was the first thing he checked after waking up from surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Keuning (@keuning)

The musician expressed gratitude for being alive and recovering his physical abilities. He said he could use his hands and feet and speak just as he did before the medical emergency. Keuning also thanked his wife, children and The Killers bandmates, including lead singer Brandon Flowers, drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. and bassist Mark Stoermer, for their support during his recovery.

“I feel extremely fortunate that I am alive and well, and that I can use my hands and feet and talk just like before. I am thankful for my wife, my son, my daughter, and all of my bandmates, who I feel closer to than ever,” he wrote. (ANI)