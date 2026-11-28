New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has observed that an individual's privacy is of paramount importance in an era when banking frauds and AI-based frauds are becoming increasingly prevalent, while restraining three respondents from sharing facial biometric information collected through AI-enabled facial recognition cameras with any third party, including their group entities. Justice Jasmeet Singh said the petitioner had raised genuine concerns and made out a prima facie case, as profiling customers through facial recognition technology by matching their facial features with Aadhaar-sourced data raises serious questions of privacy.

“The concerns of the petitioner are genuine and in this day and age, where banking frauds as well as AI-based frauds are becoming increasingly prevalent, the privacy of the petitioner is of paramount importance,” the court observed in its November 27 order. The court further held that the balance of convenience favoured the petitioner, noting that the respondents could continue using cameras for Know Your Customer (KYC) purposes, whereas allowing the use of biometric data beyond that purpose could expose it to misuse. It also observed that the petitioner could suffer irreparable loss and injury if interim protection was not granted, as misuse or sharing of such data with third parties could not be compensated in monetary terms.

The order came on a petition filed by Dhananjay Bhole, represented by senior advocate Amit Prasad, along with advocates Akshay Nagarajan and Akash Singh, challenging the alleged use of AI-enabled facial recognition cameras at the stores of three respondents to profile customers as well as non-customers. Prasad, appearing for the petitioner, pressed for interim directions, submitting that the collected facial biometric data could be shared with third parties, thereby affecting the petitioner's privacy as well as financial security. Accepting the concerns at the interim stage, the court restrained the three respondents, their agents, employees, representatives and anyone acting on their behalf from collecting or using information gathered through facial recognition cameras for any purpose other than KYC. It specifically directed that the respondents shall not share the said data with any other entity, including their group entities.

According to the petition, the facial recognition cameras capture and profile customers as well as non-customers. Customers are subsequently identified and profiled by matching their facial features and authenticating them through Aadhaar-sourced data. The petitioner has contended that the practice violates the fundamental rights to freedom of speech and expression and privacy guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution. The plea also challenges a privacy policy dated November 2, 2026, issued by one of the respondents, insofar as it allegedly authorises the collection of facial biometric information through AI-enabled cameras and its processing through an AI model called Vision AI. The petitioner has also sought directions for deletion of facial information collected through the cameras and a direction to the Reserve Bank of India to prohibit NBFCs from obtaining facial biometric information through AI-enabled cameras without express and informed consent.

During the hearing, counsel for the RBI, Abhishek Baid, along with advocate Mohit Kumar Bafna, informed the court that the petitioner's representation dated November 23 was under consideration. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, along with Central Government Standing Counsel Apoorv Shukla, appeared for the Union of India and was heard by the court. The petitioner's counsel also sought similar protection for all customers of the respondents. However, Justice Singh said he was unable to pass such an order in the present jurisdiction and directed that the matter be placed before a Division Bench. The court listed the matter before Division Bench-1 on December 4 for further orders, including consideration of the petitioner's prayers challenging the privacy policy and seeking directions to the RBI. (ANI)