Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would face the anger of young people and their families affected by examination cancellations, paper leaks and recruitment-related irregularities, claiming that the incidents had strengthened the party's PDA movement. In a post on X, Yadav cited the cancellation of the UP PCS preliminary examination, which affected 2,65,270 candidates, and calculated that including their parents, the number of affected people would rise to 7,95,810.“If we add only the affected parents of the 265,270 candidates who suffered because the UP PCS preliminary exam was cancelled, the total comes to 265270X3=795810 victims,” he said.

Referring to around 20 other paper leaks and recruitment examinations involving hundreds of thousands of candidates, he multiplied the estimated number of affected people by 20 to arrive at a figure of approximately 1.59 crore. Dividing this number across the state's 403 Assembly constituencies, he estimated around 39,494 affected people per constituency.“Similarly, there have been around 20 other paper leaks and recruitment exams involving hundreds of thousands of candidates. Doing some basic math and multiplying by 20, the number of victims comes to 795810X20=15916200. Now, if we divide this by 403 assembly constituencies, we get approximately 15916200/403=39494 new victims per assembly constituency,” Yadav wrote.

He further assumed that around one-third of unemployed candidates had appeared for all the examinations and subtracted the overlapping candidates and their parents from the calculation. Based on this, he estimated that approximately 26,330 people in each constituency had been affected.“If we also assume that around one-third of the unemployed candidates took all the exams, then subtracting them and their parents gives us 39494/3=13164. Now, if we subtract this from the total, we get 39494-13164=26,330,” he said. Taking what he described as the lowest estimate, Yadav said around 25,000 young people and ordinary voters in every Assembly constituency were frustrated with the BJP over examination cancellations and recruitment-related issues.

“Even if we take the lowest estimate, approximately 25,000 affected young people and ordinary voters in every assembly constituency are deeply frustrated and disillusioned with the BJP because of education exam scams such as cancelled exams and recruitment processes,” he added. He claimed that the affected candidates and their families understood that the unemployment problem would not be resolved until the BJP was removed from power and would express their anger by voting against the party in the upcoming elections.

“All these angry, affected voters now understand that the unemployment problem will not go away until the BJP is removed from power. That is why they will vent their anger by voting against the BJP, defeat it, and send it packing for good,” he said. Linking the issue to the Samajwadi Party's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) movement, Yadav said the campaign had become stronger with the addition of more affected people.“Those who suffer are PDA,” he wrote, asserting that the affected people would unite to challenge what he described as the BJP's“partisan injustice and corruption” and form a PDA government in 2027.

“With these new victims joining in, the 'PDA' movement has grown even stronger, because 'those who suffer are PDA'. That is why we victims will come together to end the arrogant rule of the BJP's partisan injustice and corruption and form our own 'PDA government in 2027!” he added. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP itself was the biggest crisis facing the state and claimed that its removal from power would end the prevailing problems.

“When the discriminatory BJP government that rules over us is gone, every crisis will disappear because 'the BJP itself is the biggest crisis,'” he added. Expressing confidence about the 2027 Assembly elections, Yadav said a PDA government would end“pain, sorrow and humiliation” and bring prosperity and progress without discrimination or injustice.“Just a few months from now, in 2027, 'our PDA government' will arrive; it will end 'pain, sorrow and humiliation'; it will bring prosperity and progress without discrimination or injustice!” Yadav said. (ANI)