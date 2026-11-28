Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher penned an emotional tribute to filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Productions as their latest film, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', arrived in theatres across India on November 27. Reflecting on his decades-long association with the production house, Kher recalled how Rajshri gave him his first break in the film industry with 'Saaransh', directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a heartfelt video message celebrating the film's release and expressing his personal connection with the Rajshri family. Recalling the beginning of his cinematic journey, the actor wrote in Hindi, "From that day until today, every joy of Rajshri feels like a joy in my own home." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) He added that he could not miss the opportunity to share a video message on the release of what he described as a "home film."

Praising Barjatya's distinctive approach to filmmaking, Kher said the director's portrayal of joint families, relationships, traditions and festivals consistently reminds him of his own home. He also appreciated Barjatya's continued belief in the goodness of human beings, describing it as a "wonderful and unique thing" in today's times. Expressing his confidence in the film's emotional appeal, Kher said he believes audiences will remember 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' for years. He also highlighted how certain film characters become so familiar to viewers that they feel like family members and remain with them long after the story ends. The actor concluded his message by extending his warm wishes to Barjatya and the entire cast and crew of the film. The official Instagram handle of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' also acknowledged the actor's message, commenting, "We're so grateful for this warmth and love!"

Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is a 2026 Hindi romantic family drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem opposite Sharvari. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films. The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Shruti Seth, Rajesh Kumar, Girish Kulkarni and Jameel Khan. The film's music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. (ANI)