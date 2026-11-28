Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): Ahead of the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, following the Supreme Court's directions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invoked Lord Murugan in a post on X. "Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear! Victory to Lord Murugan, wielder of the sacred spear!" PM Modi posted. Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara! வெற்றிவேல் முருகனுக்கு அரோகரா! वेट्रिवेल मुरुगनुक्कु अरोगरा! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2026

The development comes amid an ongoing controversy over the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, with the Supreme Court appointing two retired Madras High Court judges, Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice V Parthiban, as receivers to oversee the administration of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram. The two judges arrived at Madurai Airport on Saturday ahead of the scheduled ceremony.

Speaking to reporters after his arrival, Justice S Vaidyanathan said he would first examine the Supreme Court's order before taking steps to implement its directions. "We have just received the order copy. Let me read it first to know what has been said, and I will implement it as per the order given. Other than that, I can't comment," he said.

Ahead of the scheduled lighting later in the evening, Madurai Police Commissioner Rajendran, Kovil Batters Raja Battar and Swaminatha Batter, other temple batters and officials from various departments held a meeting with the retired judges at a hotel near Madurai Airport. Meanwhile, devotees visiting the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple welcomed the Supreme Court's direction and expressed hope that the ceremonial lamp would be lit peacefully. Several devotees also welcomed the deployment of central forces ahead of the ceremony.

A devotee, Prasanna Kumari, thanked the Supreme Court for its order and said people in Thiruparankundram were happy with the development. She also recalled the efforts of those who had fought for the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. CRPF personnel also reached Thiruparankundram Hill to take security control of the hill and the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple ahead of the scheduled ceremony.

The controversy centres on the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar, despite an interim order of the Supreme Court directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the location. The Maha Deepam was instead lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24, while police personnel were deployed near the Deepathoon. The Supreme Court bench had found wilful disobedience of its earlier order, noting that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court's directions and an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance.

A Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar had permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on November 24. The Court had clarified that the direction would neither set a legal precedent nor resolve broader claims concerning ownership and customary rights over the site. The Deepathoon is located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill, which has been at the centre of the dispute. Earlier, on November 20, the Tamil Nadu government had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its interim order permitting the one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon. (ANI)