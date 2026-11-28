Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi moved to India 16 years ago, and for a few years she has been actively linked with Aryan Khan. The rumoured couple has been spotted at starry outings in Mumbai. However, none of them ever opened up about their alleged relationship or gave a statement in the media. However, in a latest interview, Bonesi opened up about her bond with Aryan, the Khan Family and even Shah Rukh Khan.

Bonesi On SRK!

Talking to Times Of India, she said,“He is the King. He is a legend, and he is going to be number one forever,” she said, adding that there is“so much to learn from him”. She also said,“Khans are like family.”

On Her Bond With Aryan Khan

She also spoke about Aryan Khan and his craft. She said,“Aryan is a great person. He is intelligent and determined. Sometimes people say, 'But he has everything.' However, he doesn't care about that. He is fighting for what he wants, he is fighting for his future and for the things he believes in. He will get there because he is a very determined guy.”

She also revealed that, she has visited the sets of Aryan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.“I went to the set once, and I would love to be directed by him. I think everyone would want to be directed by someone like him who is so good at what he does.”