Malayalam fantasy-action film Cosmic Samson was released worldwide November 27, 2026. Starring Sandeep Pradeep as Samson Joseph, this film follows a director who gains supernatural abilities. This made a big change in this filmmaker's life. After its theatreical released, a lot audience has started sharing their views on X.

Cosmic Samson X Review

The audience gave a mix reaction. Some said its a nice mix of fantasy and surprise. Many praised Sandeep Pradeep's performance, Abhijith Joseph's direction and the music. Some even highlighted funny moments of Sandeep and Mukesh. While some said the 2nd half is predictable and average while the screenplay could have been better.

Here are some of the reactions from audience:

#CosmicSamson is About a Young Man Dreaming to Become a Film Director Facing Lot of Struggles & amp; Suddenly Getting a Super Power

Very Entertaining First Half Sandeep Shines Fantasy Elements, Family Emotions Everything Works Well Till Now Very Good Music & amp; BGM

— Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) November 27, 2026

#CosmicSamson A simple fantasy entertainer with a nice superpower concept and some cool fantasy elements. #SandeepPradeep does well and the fight sequences and a few mass moments work nicely. The Second half has some tense moments. However, the cliched screenplay, ordinary villains and lack of freshness in the writing make it a familiar ride with Nothing New To Offer!!️ Decent Direction by Abhijith Joseph 2 hr 2 Min Runtime is also a big plus

— Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) November 27, 2026

#CosmicSamson:-A flawed but still decent fantasy superhero film. A one-time watch, but it could've been so much better with a stronger screenplay and BGM.

Sandeep is perfectly apt for this role and concept, but the crew... Levi Ackerman (@me_njl_) November 27, 2026

#CosmicSamson a bit formulaic, template, nothing new to impress those familiar with Hollywood superhero films, but the film has fairly engaging elements to be a popcorn entertainer. Sandy delivers action sequences are gud he carries those episodes with the right heroic swag ️ (@Abbas_Anwar_) November 27, 2026

#CosmicSamson: The movie starts strong and keeps you entertained right from the beginning. #SandeepPradeep and Mukesh are hilarious together their comedy scenes are the best part

With a nice mix of fantasy, laughs, and cool surprises.

Excited for the second half..

— ᴀᴍᴇᴇʀ ᴀʟɪ (@Ameeeeraliii) November 27, 2026

#CosmicSamson

A weakly written superhero drama with good making & neat performances from everyone.. the superhero idea & powers were unique but could have explored more..

Background score was ok.. pre-climax fight sequence was entertaining but screenplay was so underwhelming without any exciting moments & convenient writing made this film boring!!

Overall a BELOW AVERAGE MOVIE!!

Rating: 2.5/5

— SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) November 27, 2026

#CosmicSamson - Starts off engaging, but the second half turns predictable. Most of the supposed wow moments fall flat, and the fantasy elements feel underwhelming. Sandeep Pradeep delivers a good performance. Overall, an enjoyable theatrical experience! Kerala Trends (@KeralaTrends2) November 27, 2026

#CosmicSamson – A Fantasy Superhero Film With A Superb Concept & An Interesting Superpower Idea. Loved The First Half, Especially The Pre-Interval Sequence, Which Is Completely Engaging. However, Villain Gang Is Not Impressive, Making The Second Half Feel Very Average. The Makers Could Have Explored The Superpower Concept Much More. Good Performance By Sandeep Pradeep And A Good Background Score. Overall, An Above-Average Watch And A Decent TIMEPASS Movie (3/5).

— Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) November 28, 2026

About Cosmic Samson

The story revolves around an ambitious filmmaker, Samson Joseph, who is struggling in his filmmaking career. He faces an event that changes his life and gave him supernatural abilities. He is pushed by his powers to take up a series of unusual experience that comprise fantasy and adventure.

Cast & Crew

Lead actor Sandeep Pradeep along with others, Mukesh, Miya George, Althaf Salim, Alphonse Puthren, Shabareesh Varma, and Anuraj O. B. have been cast in the movie. The movie has been jointly written and directed by Abhijith Joseph and Abhikersh Vasanth. It has been produced by Sophia Paul under Weekend Blockbusters with Manuel Cruz Darwin of D Group.