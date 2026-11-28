MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Former India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that he was initially not prepared to take charge of Mumbai Indians again but eventually decided to accept the challenge, believing the five-time champions needed direction after three disappointing seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit was announced as Mumbai Indians' captain for the 2027 season on Friday, returning to the leadership role after Hardik Pandya's trade to Punjab Kings earlier this month.

In a special interview with the franchise, Rohit opened up about the discussions that led to his return, revealing that a conversation with Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani played a key role in his decision.

The 38-year-old said the team's disappointing performances had left several players frustrated after the previous season, prompting him to reflect on how Mumbai could rediscover the standards that made them one of the most successful franchises in the competition.

"As soon as we finished the IPL, we had a very disappointing season, and not just me, but many other players were quite frustrated with how we were playing. Obviously, that's a natural thing for any athlete. If you're not playing well, if your team is not doing well, you know, you feel frustrated. And that is something that everyone was going through," he said.

Rohit revealed that after the season ended, he discussed the team's struggles with his wife before Akash Ambani called him for a meeting, where they exchanged ideas about taking the franchise forward.

"I was talking to my wife about it. We were discussing stuff. And then, obviously, Akash rang me up. We met. We discussed how to take this team forward. What can be done? And all of that. A lot of ideas that came across. And he asked me whether you would be open to taking this team forward," he said.

The veteran batter said he initially needed time to assess whether he was ready to return to captaincy, considering everything that had happened over the previous few seasons.

“My honest thought initially was I'm not prepared for the role right now. I had to go back and think about it. Because a lot had happened. I don't know if I was in that frame of mind to do it or not,” Rohit said.

However, the former skipper eventually felt that the team needed a clear direction and was willing to take responsibility if he could help provide it.

“I realised that this is the team that you built. For 10 years, you captained this team. I think it's time you try and accept that challenge again,” he said.

“I'm not saying that this team needs me as a leader. But this team needs a direction right now. And whatever that direction is, if it is me, I'm more than happy to drive this team forward,” he added.

Rohit also expressed disappointment at Mumbai Indians' inability to compete consistently in recent seasons, pointing out that the franchise had finished near the bottom of the table in 2022, 2024 and 2026.

“That's not MI. That is not what MI is known for. It can happen. Every other team in the competition is also trying to compete. But you have to compete harder. We were not doing that,” he said.

He stressed that the team's struggles were not down to one or two individuals, but rather a collective failure to respond to pressure and fulfil responsibilities.

“The entire MI was failing. So we used to go home, and we were thinking about it,” Rohit said.

Rohit, who joined Mumbai Indians in 2011, remains the most successful captain in the franchise's history, having guided them to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

He will now begin his second stint as captain of the franchise, preparing for its milestone 20th IPL season in 2027.