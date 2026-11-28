Merz Vows European Response to Russia’s Military Escalation
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Moscow on Wednesday of intensifying its activities across several regions, including the Baltic and Black Sea areas, pledging that European countries would take all necessary measures to establish clear limits on Russia’s actions.
Speaking during the Bundestag's concluding debate on the federal budget, Merz described what he considers growing security threats from Russia and defended the government's decision to substantially increase military expenditure.
“Russia is escalating in the Baltic region, Russia is escalating in Poland, Russia is escalating on the Black Sea, Russia is escalating in space,” he said, referring to recent reports that Moscow is developing a nuclear anti-satellite weapon.
“And Russia is escalating very massively, also here in our country, even at the cost of human lives,” Merz continued. “That is the situation, ladies and gentlemen. And that is why we must—and why we will—as Europeans, show Russia its limits, in every sense of the word.”
Germany's proposed budget for 2027 allocates €139.4 billion ($152.6 billion) to defense, representing an increase of €31.2 billion ($34.2 billion) compared with the €108.2 billion designated for 2026.
The planned expenditure includes €109.7 billion ($120.1 billion) from the regular defense budget and an additional €29.6 billion ($32.4 billion) drawn from the special Bundeswehr financing fund created in 2022.
More than €60 billion ($65.7 billion) is earmarked for military procurement, with funding expected to cover aircraft acquisitions, military equipment, and infrastructure development as Germany seeks to meet higher NATO defense spending commitments.
Speaking during the Bundestag's concluding debate on the federal budget, Merz described what he considers growing security threats from Russia and defended the government's decision to substantially increase military expenditure.
“Russia is escalating in the Baltic region, Russia is escalating in Poland, Russia is escalating on the Black Sea, Russia is escalating in space,” he said, referring to recent reports that Moscow is developing a nuclear anti-satellite weapon.
“And Russia is escalating very massively, also here in our country, even at the cost of human lives,” Merz continued. “That is the situation, ladies and gentlemen. And that is why we must—and why we will—as Europeans, show Russia its limits, in every sense of the word.”
Germany's proposed budget for 2027 allocates €139.4 billion ($152.6 billion) to defense, representing an increase of €31.2 billion ($34.2 billion) compared with the €108.2 billion designated for 2026.
The planned expenditure includes €109.7 billion ($120.1 billion) from the regular defense budget and an additional €29.6 billion ($32.4 billion) drawn from the special Bundeswehr financing fund created in 2022.
More than €60 billion ($65.7 billion) is earmarked for military procurement, with funding expected to cover aircraft acquisitions, military equipment, and infrastructure development as Germany seeks to meet higher NATO defense spending commitments.
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