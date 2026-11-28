Canadian Defense Minister Rejects Pentagon Criticism Over Military Spending
(MENAFN) Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty challenged Washington's criticism of Canada's military expenditure on Tuesday, emphasizing that his country retains full independence over its decisions and is not accountable to the United States.
“Canada is a sovereign nation,” McGuinty told journalists on Parliament Hill in Ottawa while arriving for a Cabinet meeting, according to local media reports.
“I’ll be very direct: We don’t report to the United States,” he added, underscoring that the Canadian government would determine its own defense priorities without accepting instructions from Washington.
His comments came after the Pentagon published a document titled “Canadian Defense Shortfalls,” accusing Ottawa of consistently allocating insufficient resources to its military over several years. The assessment argued that inadequate investment had compromised the country's defense preparedness and weakened security across North America.
The Pentagon report also raised concerns about Canada's capacity to fulfill its responsibilities within the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and NATO.
During last year's NATO summit, Canada joined other alliance members in committing to raise defense and security expenditures to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035. Ottawa's most recent budget outlines a funded strategy to increase military spending to 4% of GDP by 2030, while maintaining its commitment to achieving the broader alliance target by 2035.
Responding to questions about the timeline for reaching the 5% spending objective, McGuinty explained that the government had agreed to reassess its commitment in 2029.
“Canada is a sovereign nation,” McGuinty told journalists on Parliament Hill in Ottawa while arriving for a Cabinet meeting, according to local media reports.
“I’ll be very direct: We don’t report to the United States,” he added, underscoring that the Canadian government would determine its own defense priorities without accepting instructions from Washington.
His comments came after the Pentagon published a document titled “Canadian Defense Shortfalls,” accusing Ottawa of consistently allocating insufficient resources to its military over several years. The assessment argued that inadequate investment had compromised the country's defense preparedness and weakened security across North America.
The Pentagon report also raised concerns about Canada's capacity to fulfill its responsibilities within the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and NATO.
During last year's NATO summit, Canada joined other alliance members in committing to raise defense and security expenditures to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035. Ottawa's most recent budget outlines a funded strategy to increase military spending to 4% of GDP by 2030, while maintaining its commitment to achieving the broader alliance target by 2035.
Responding to questions about the timeline for reaching the 5% spending objective, McGuinty explained that the government had agreed to reassess its commitment in 2029.
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