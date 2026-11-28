Australia Passes Tough Online Safety Laws Targeting Tech Giants
(MENAFN) Australia's parliament has approved far-reaching internet safety legislation that could expose major technology companies to multibillion-dollar penalties if they fail to shield users from harmful online material, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday.
Albanese presented the new measures as "laws to protect kids and give you more choice online" in a statement published on X.
Independent Western Australian Senator Fatima Payman confirmed that she supported the legislation, which seeks to strengthen users' ability to manage algorithm-driven content and increase corporate responsibility for material circulated through digital platforms. However, she raised concerns about certain provisions, describing their wording as "incredibly" vague.
Payman cautioned that companies adopting excessively cautious approaches to avoid penalties might end up restricting or removing content that is legally permitted. She also pointed to potential privacy implications, explaining that stricter age-verification procedures and additional authority granted to the eSafety Commissioner could require Australians to disclose more personal information.
The Digital Duty of Care Act introduces substantial financial consequences for companies such as Google, TikTok, and Meta if they violate their obligations to protect users online. Under the legislation, penalties could reach 5% of a company's worldwide revenue.
The new financial sanctions mark a significant escalation compared with the government's initial proposal, which suggested a maximum penalty of 109.2 million Australian dollars ($72.3 million) for each violation.
Albanese presented the new measures as "laws to protect kids and give you more choice online" in a statement published on X.
Independent Western Australian Senator Fatima Payman confirmed that she supported the legislation, which seeks to strengthen users' ability to manage algorithm-driven content and increase corporate responsibility for material circulated through digital platforms. However, she raised concerns about certain provisions, describing their wording as "incredibly" vague.
Payman cautioned that companies adopting excessively cautious approaches to avoid penalties might end up restricting or removing content that is legally permitted. She also pointed to potential privacy implications, explaining that stricter age-verification procedures and additional authority granted to the eSafety Commissioner could require Australians to disclose more personal information.
The Digital Duty of Care Act introduces substantial financial consequences for companies such as Google, TikTok, and Meta if they violate their obligations to protect users online. Under the legislation, penalties could reach 5% of a company's worldwide revenue.
The new financial sanctions mark a significant escalation compared with the government's initial proposal, which suggested a maximum penalty of 109.2 million Australian dollars ($72.3 million) for each violation.
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