Western Nations Reaffirm Support for Lebanon’s Sovereignty, State Authority
(MENAFN) The diplomatic missions of Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States reiterated their commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty on Wednesday, stressing that decisions concerning armed forces, war, and peace must remain exclusively under state control.
In a joint declaration, the five embassies expressed firm backing for the Lebanese government’s efforts to establish a state monopoly on weapons, emphasizing that no other entity should have the authority to determine whether the country enters a war or pursues peace.
The diplomats also highlighted the importance of obtaining an explicit public pledge from all parliamentary representatives and political factions supporting the positions outlined by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. These declarations establish that decisions on war and peace are the exclusive responsibility of the Lebanese state.
"We reaffirm our ultimate desire to see the full restoration of effective Lebanese sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory," it added.
Addressing the Dahr al-Baydar incident, the joint statement also urged authorities to ensure that judicial proceedings move forward promptly and independently, without political influence, while guaranteeing accountability for those involved.
The case dates back to October, when a Lebanese military court brought charges against 13 individuals suspected of having connections to Hezbollah over alleged involvement in explosives trafficking.
The legal action followed the interception of a truck carrying explosives at the Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint, a strategic passage connecting Beirut with the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.
In a joint declaration, the five embassies expressed firm backing for the Lebanese government’s efforts to establish a state monopoly on weapons, emphasizing that no other entity should have the authority to determine whether the country enters a war or pursues peace.
The diplomats also highlighted the importance of obtaining an explicit public pledge from all parliamentary representatives and political factions supporting the positions outlined by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. These declarations establish that decisions on war and peace are the exclusive responsibility of the Lebanese state.
"We reaffirm our ultimate desire to see the full restoration of effective Lebanese sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory," it added.
Addressing the Dahr al-Baydar incident, the joint statement also urged authorities to ensure that judicial proceedings move forward promptly and independently, without political influence, while guaranteeing accountability for those involved.
The case dates back to October, when a Lebanese military court brought charges against 13 individuals suspected of having connections to Hezbollah over alleged involvement in explosives trafficking.
The legal action followed the interception of a truck carrying explosives at the Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint, a strategic passage connecting Beirut with the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.
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