Eastern Libyan Military Chief Holds Talks with Senior Turkish Officials
(MENAFN) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who leads the eastern-based Libyan National Army, met with several senior Turkish officials in Ankara on Wednesday during a high-level visit accompanied by a delegation.
The discussions brought together Haftar and his representatives with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, and National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Several prominent members of Haftar's military and administrative circle also participated in the talks, including his deputy commander, Gen. Saddam Haftar, Chief of General Staff Khalid Haftar, and Belgasem Haftar, who heads the Libya Development and Reconstruction Fund.
The discussions brought together Haftar and his representatives with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, and National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Several prominent members of Haftar's military and administrative circle also participated in the talks, including his deputy commander, Gen. Saddam Haftar, Chief of General Staff Khalid Haftar, and Belgasem Haftar, who heads the Libya Development and Reconstruction Fund.
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